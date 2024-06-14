British brandy Burnt Faith has sealed a nationwide listing in Tesco.

The Walthamstow-based Burnt Faith’s Batch One (rsp: £34/70cl) will land in 400 Tesco stores from 17 June.

Made with a blend of four grape varieties aged in four different wood casks, the tipple was “a new premium brandy to rival cognac”, Burnt Faith said.

Burnt Faith is the UK’s first dedicated brandy house, having launched in April 2023.

The brand was seeking to “revolutionise how the UK consumer sees brandy”, according to founder Simon Wright, who set up Burnt Faith after selling his Hawkes cider brand to BrewDog.

Wright said: “We’re tossing aside old norms and bringing a taste profile that is unique to us and will stand out from the crowd and impress existing brandy enthusiasts.”

Securing a listing with Tesco was “a big step forward to help us reach more people nationwide”, claimed Wright.

“We’re confident we’ll help to draw new consumers to the category through our brand and very smooth, tasty liquid,” he added.

The listing is the brand’s first in a major mult, having previously made its off-trade debut with Harvey Nichols last autumn.

It is also stocked on Amazon and with The Whisky Exchange, as well as across the on-trade.

Brunt Faith’s leadership team includes Wright, former Sipsmith and Warner’s distiller Oliver Kitson and ex-Rémy Cointreau exec Robert Carmichael.

The brand has to date raised over £2m in investment from backers including PR mogul Matthew Freud and drinks veterans Keith Greggor and Jean-Dominique Andreu.