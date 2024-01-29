Kronenbourg is to relaunch its 1664 Blanc beer in the UK.

The brand’s 1664 Blanc variant would initially launch in Selfridges from 12 February, before a wider grocery rollout in Tesco and Waitrose throughout February and March, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co (CMBC) said.

It comes after CMBC acquired the UK rights to produce and distribute Kronenbourg in June last year. Previously it had been under the stewardship of Heineken.

1664 Blanc (rsp: £7/4x330ml), a “premium wheat beer with a delicate taste of citrus fruits and coriander spice”, had previously only been available in overseas markets including France, Germany, Denmark and the US.

A version of the beer was launched in the UK by Scottish Courage in 2004 but was not sold during Heineken’s stewardship of the brand.

It is to be brewed for the UK at CMBC’s Northampton Brewery.

To mark the launch, Kronenbourg will partner with Selfridges for a two-week activation to coincide with London Fashion Week. The activation will comprise an infinity glass window installation, a modern take on the French tabac with a “Blanc bar”, and curated fashion programme of talks and workshops.

There was “a genuine excitement surrounding the imminent launch of Blanc in the UK”, according to Dharmesh Rana, CMBC’s director of marketing for premium brands.

“Consumers really love the taste, the look and the brand world we are creating, and our customers can see the category opportunity and are excited for the growth it will bring,” he added.

Kronenbourg’s flagship 1664 beer is the 10th biggest lager in UK retail, according to The Grocer’s Top Products Survey 2023. Last year, it grew volumes by 6.3% to 67.4 million litres [NIQ 52 we 9 September].