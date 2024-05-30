Australian booze brand Papa Salt Coastal Gin is to make its UK debut, rolling into Harvey Nichols from next month.

The tipple (rsp: £42.50/70cl) is the brainchild of actor Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, along with friends Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas and Charlie Maas.

Billed as “an easy-drinking gin that celebrates the subtle taste of native Australian botanicals”, the gin was developed in partnership with Lord Byron Distillery in Byron Bay.

It featured Australian botanicals like wattleseed, wax flower, and oyster shell, and made for “a classic dry martini” as well as mixing well with soda water and tonic, Papa Salt said.

“We are so excited to bring Papa Salt to the UK market,” said co-founder and CEO Charlie Maas. “We fell in love with gin in England’s wonderful pubs, clubs and bars, and we hope Papa Salt is a refreshing addition to the wonderful spirits culture of the UK.”

Papa Salt will be distributed in the UK by DrinksOne, available to purchase exclusively through Harvey Nichols, in-store and online from 17 June.

