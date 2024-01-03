Aldi has donated the equivalent of around 1.5 million meals in surplus food over the festive period.

Working with redistribution platform Neighbourly, the discounter paired up stores with local charities, community groups and food banks, which collected unsold fresh and chilled food after branches closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Aldi has worked with Neighbourly since 2019, and donated over 40 million meals throughout the partnership.

The supermarket also worked with Company Shop Group this Christmas to provide around 2,000 meals at its Community Kitchens across the UK.

“We are so proud to team up with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever,” said Aldi UK national sustainability director Liz Fox.

“We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”

Neighbourly CEO Steve Butterworth said: “We’re pleased to have supported Aldi once again during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities. Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”