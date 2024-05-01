Aldi is gathering public support for its new store openings by asking consumers where its shops are wanted most.

The discounter is urging members of the public to put forward their town by email.

Consideration will be given to the areas suggested the most frequently as Aldi progresses with plans to open hundreds more stores across Britain, according to the discounter.

Aldi opened its 1,000th UK store in September and has since opened about another 30. It is targeting 35 openings throughout 2024 and an estate of 1,500 in the longer term.

Its initiative to gauge public support comes a day after Lidl published its latest property requirements brochure, including a wishlist of hundreds of locations.

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores,” said Jonathan Neale, Aldi UK MD of national real estate.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put forward their town should email NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by 31 May, and planning to update customers on the results, along with its latest new location wishlist, later this year.