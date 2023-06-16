Aldi is offering children the opportunity to have a free session of an Olympic or Paralympic sport of their choosing with a local club.

From Monday 19 June until Monday 31 July, shoppers who spend more than £30 in store will receive a voucher entitling a child to a free taster session of sports ranging from gymnastics to wheelchair basketball.

The voucher codes can be redeemed online, at freesportssessions.aldi.co.uk, where shoppers will also be able to find participating clubs nearby and information on how to book their free place.

The exercise is in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, which Aldi has sponsored since 2015.

The discounter has also released the findings of a poll of low-income parents in which more than half (54%) either planned to or had already cut back on the number of sport clubs they were sending their child to this summer, due to financial pressures.

Two-thirds (68%) said they would have to make sacrifices to pay for their child to attend a sports club this summer, such as doing extra work (38%) and socialising less (37%).

The Aldi-commissioned poll of 2,000 UK parents from low-income households was carried out from 19 to 26 May 2023.

“Not only do children deserve the freedom to do what they love, but the importance of sport and exercise on a child’s physical and mental wellbeing cannot be underestimated,” said Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

“Sport allowed me to find my confidence and make friends for life, and now as a parent I want to ensure the same for my own child.

“The cost of living crisis is putting some parents in a position where they have to sacrifice sending their child to sports clubs and there is clearly work to be done to promote equal access to sport across the country. That’s why I am proud to be working with Aldi to help more children stay active with the ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative.”

Aldi UK corporate responsibility director Liz Fox said: “With Aldi’s core purpose being to ensure that access to fresh, affordable, healthy food is a right not a privilege, our Get a Taste for Sport initiative is the perfect opportunity to bring this purpose to the forefront and extend that promise to physical activities too.

“We are excited to be working with our partners at Team GB and ParalympicsGB to bring this to life and hope to inspire millions of children across the country while supporting parents when times are hard.”