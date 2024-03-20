Asda has announced it is extending its Kids Eat for £1 café deal to an all year round offer rather than just in the school holidays.

The supermarket said it has served three million meals since it launched the holiday offer in June 2022, becoming the first supermarket to launch such an offer without requiring an adult purchase.

Asda has more than 200 cafés across the UK and last year the deal won a Grocer Gold for its contribution to fighting child hunger.

Last year Asda refreshed the kids café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including vegan and healthy meal options and served over 115,000 meals across the two-week Easter holiday period, which it said had provided a lifeline for many cash-strapped families.

The menu includes dishes such as Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal, alongside fish fingers, chicken nuggets and an all day breakfast. There is also the option of swapping chips for salad or peas.

In addition, children will receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot £1 kids meal deal.

“We know that families are preparing for the Easter school holidays, and for many households this can put additional strain on already tight budgets,” said Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford.

”Our Kids Eat for £1 initiative is designed to help families manage this juggle, and since we launched the initiative in June 2022 we’ve been able to serve over three million meals. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to extend this offer all year round and hope that it will support many more families in the coming weeks.”