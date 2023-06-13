Asda has announced a new price lock on more than 500 branded and own-label products until the end of August.

The move includes cupboard essentials such as cereals, pasta and tea, as well as summer favourites such as salads, burgers and ice cream.

It comes with the latest figures from Asda’s Income Tracker showing household disposable incomes continue to fall on a month-by-month basis.

Asda said it was determined to support families during the cost of living crisis by keeping prices in check.

The price lock will be in effect from 2 June to 31 August in store and online.

The supermarket also said it was offering customers the chance to trial its delivery pass service, removing the delivery charge on online orders. The trial will be available from today until 10 July.

“We’re always looking at ways we can support our customers and communities throughout the year, which is why we’re locking the prices of hundreds of products until the end of August,” said Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford.

“We know that household budgets are tight at the moment, so we want to be able to offer the best value and give customers the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.”