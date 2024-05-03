Asda is spicing up the summer with a new sizzling BBQ range. Forget the same old sausages and bland burgers, Asda’s taking shoppers globe-trotting from the smoky streets of Louisiana to the spice markets of the Middle East.

The retailer’s latest lineup is a mix of tastes with 26 new additions bringing the heat – from loaded Cajun-inspired chicken fillets to pil pil king prawns and Korean-inspired pork belly to zesty veggie harissa & feta burgers

Spiced Salmon & Prawn Tikka Burgers

Salmon & Prawn Tikka Burgers

£3/228g

Burgers made with salmon, king prawns with added water, tikka paste, red pepper and coriander.

 

Extra Special Ras El Hanout King Kebab

Ras El Hanout Kebab

£6.50/685g

Succulent basted chicken leg meat in a Middle Eastern-inspired rub, accompanied with a lemon and garlic yoghurt and pomegranate molasses.

 

Extra Special Vintage Cheddar Beef Steak Burgers

Vintage Cheddar Burgers

£3.50/340g

British beef burgers with vintage cheddar, parmesan cheese and chives.

 

Flavoursome 8 Smash Beef Burgers

Flavoursome Smash Burgers

£4.75/680g

Gluten-free beef burgers with salt and pepper.

 

Extra Special Pil Pil King Prawns

Pil Pil King Prawns

£5/254g

Raw peeled king prawns in a spicy chilli and garlic rapeseed oil marinade.

 

Extra Special King Prawns in Penang Curry Sauce

Penang Curry Prawns

£5/285g

Raw peeled king prawns with a coconut, chilli and garlic sauce, red chillies and desiccated coconut strands.

 

Extra Special Slow Cooked Middle Eastern Spiced Lamb

Middle Eastern Spiced Lamb

£6.50/405g

Slow cooked boneless lamb shoulder marinated in shawarma paste, with a sachet of pomegranate molasses, garlic drizzle and a sachet of red pepper and nigella seed sprinkle.

 

Sticky Korean Inspired Pork Belly Slices

Sticky Korean Pork Belly Slices

£4.70/400g

Pork belly slices with garlic and red pepper Korean inspired barbecue spice seasoning and a miso, red pepper and chilli sauce.

 

Slow Cooked Salt & Pepper Mini Ribs

Salt & Pepper Mini Ribs

£4.95/550g

Slow-cooked pork ribs with added water in a salt and pepper marinade.

 

Warming Cajun Loaded Chicken Mini Fillets

Cajun Loaded Chicken Fillets

£4.40/350g

British chicken mini fillets in a Cajun marinade topped with a chilli cheese melt and cheddar and paprika crumb.

 

Vegetarian Harissa & Feta Burgers

Harissa & Feta Burger

£3/227g

A blend of courgette, kidney beans, red peppers and chickpeas with a harissa seasoning and feta cheese.

 

Chilli Halloumi Grills

Halloumi Grills

£4.50/225g

Halloumi cheese made with cows, ewes, and goats milk in a rapeseed oil, red pepper, chilli and garlic marinade.

 

Red Leicester & Maple Chilli Burger Melts

Chilli & Maple Burger Melts

£2/100g

Red leicester cheese with scotch bonnet chilli chutney, red bell pepper granules, cayenne chilli powder and maple flavour.

 

Monterey Jack & BBQ Burger Melts

Monterey Jack & BBQ Burger Melts

£2/100g

Monterey jack cheese with barbecue seasoning, barbecue sauce, red bell pepper granules and seasonings.

