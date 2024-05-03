Asda is spicing up the summer with a new sizzling BBQ range. Forget the same old sausages and bland burgers, Asda’s taking shoppers globe-trotting from the smoky streets of Louisiana to the spice markets of the Middle East.
The retailer’s latest lineup is a mix of tastes with 26 new additions bringing the heat – from loaded Cajun-inspired chicken fillets to pil pil king prawns and Korean-inspired pork belly to zesty veggie harissa & feta burgers
Spiced Salmon & Prawn Tikka Burgers
£3/228g
Burgers made with salmon, king prawns with added water, tikka paste, red pepper and coriander.
Extra Special Ras El Hanout King Kebab
£6.50/685g
Succulent basted chicken leg meat in a Middle Eastern-inspired rub, accompanied with a lemon and garlic yoghurt and pomegranate molasses.
Extra Special Vintage Cheddar Beef Steak Burgers
£3.50/340g
British beef burgers with vintage cheddar, parmesan cheese and chives.
Flavoursome 8 Smash Beef Burgers
£4.75/680g
Gluten-free beef burgers with salt and pepper.
Extra Special Pil Pil King Prawns
£5/254g
Raw peeled king prawns in a spicy chilli and garlic rapeseed oil marinade.
Extra Special King Prawns in Penang Curry Sauce
£5/285g
Raw peeled king prawns with a coconut, chilli and garlic sauce, red chillies and desiccated coconut strands.
Extra Special Slow Cooked Middle Eastern Spiced Lamb
£6.50/405g
Slow cooked boneless lamb shoulder marinated in shawarma paste, with a sachet of pomegranate molasses, garlic drizzle and a sachet of red pepper and nigella seed sprinkle.
Sticky Korean Inspired Pork Belly Slices
£4.70/400g
Pork belly slices with garlic and red pepper Korean inspired barbecue spice seasoning and a miso, red pepper and chilli sauce.
Slow Cooked Salt & Pepper Mini Ribs
£4.95/550g
Slow-cooked pork ribs with added water in a salt and pepper marinade.
Warming Cajun Loaded Chicken Mini Fillets
£4.40/350g
British chicken mini fillets in a Cajun marinade topped with a chilli cheese melt and cheddar and paprika crumb.
Vegetarian Harissa & Feta Burgers
£3/227g
A blend of courgette, kidney beans, red peppers and chickpeas with a harissa seasoning and feta cheese.
Chilli Halloumi Grills
£4.50/225g
Halloumi cheese made with cows, ewes, and goats milk in a rapeseed oil, red pepper, chilli and garlic marinade.
Red Leicester & Maple Chilli Burger Melts
£2/100g
Red leicester cheese with scotch bonnet chilli chutney, red bell pepper granules, cayenne chilli powder and maple flavour.
Monterey Jack & BBQ Burger Melts
£2/100g
Monterey jack cheese with barbecue seasoning, barbecue sauce, red bell pepper granules and seasonings.
Asda launches spicy BBQ range just in time for summer
