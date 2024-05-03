Asda is spicing up the summer with a new sizzling BBQ range. Forget the same old sausages and bland burgers, Asda’s taking shoppers globe-trotting from the smoky streets of Louisiana to the spice markets of the Middle East.

The retailer’s latest lineup is a mix of tastes with 26 new additions bringing the heat – from loaded Cajun-inspired chicken fillets to pil pil king prawns and Korean-inspired pork belly to zesty veggie harissa & feta burgers