Asda is still working to resolve four types of errors that resulted in staff being paid incorrectly as it implemented new software in March.

An Asda briefing document to managers, seen by The Grocer, details the four ‘pay issues’, consisting of overpayments which the supermarket expects back.

Staff who have been overpaid by more than £30 have been given until 28 May to agree a repayment plan to prevent Asda deducting the amount in a lump sum from their June wages.

The Grocer was the first to reveal the issues – which also resulted in thousands of workers being underpaid – on the first payday following Asda’s implementation of a new IT system.

The supermarket has said the number of pay queries is now broadly in line with before the implementation of the new system, having significantly decreased in April and in May’s pay run.

However, the briefing document shows Asda is still working through the initial errors.

The four issues are: payment for more holiday than staff were entitled to; duplicate payments for the same holiday period; duplicate payments of ‘out-of-cycle payments’ including ‘emergency payments’; and an exceptional ‘top-up’ to payment in March. The exceptional top-up payment was intended to make up for any shortfall in wage packets resulting from the migration to the new system, but was in some cases too high.

Those overpaid by more than £30 as a result of any of the first three issues must complete a form requesting a repayment plan by 28 May to prevent the amount being deducted in full from their June pay packet. The repayment plan can split the amount into up to 12 monthly instalments.

Those who have been overpaid by less than £30 have no option to spread repayment.

“For any colleague overpaid by less than £30 they will have this overpayment automatically recovered from May pay,” the document tells managers. ”Please make the colleague aware of the deduction they will see in their May payslip and the reason for this.

“For any colleague overpaid by more than £30, they will have the opportunity to repay this amount via a repayment plan or for the amount to be recovered in full.

“For any colleagues who would like to repay via a repayment plan, please complete the ‘Escalated Overpayment Form’ by Tuesday 28 May to ensure this is processed in time.”

With regard to the fourth issue, managers have been told there is “no action for you to take at this stage”.

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda employs over 150,000 colleagues and the vast majority have been paid as normal in each pay run following the move to a new HR system in March.

“We did have some issues in the March payroll and took proactive steps at the time to ensure these colleagues were not underpaid by matching their pay to their previous month’s earnings.

“We continue to support colleagues with repayment plans of up to 12 months for those who were overpaid as a result of this process.”

GMB union national officer Nadine Houghton said: “If colleagues don’t agree a repayment plan before 28 May, Asda are just going to take all of that money in one go. We’re saying that’s not fair.

“What if the colleague doesn’t agree they’ve been overpaid [in time] and would like more evidence? Asda could end up deducting what could be in some cases thousands of pounds.”

She said the IT issues were ultimately a result of Asda’s 2021 change of ownership. “TDR Capital own Asda now, and the reason they had to transition onto the new system is they were paying Walmart a lot of money to stay on the old one,” she said.

“If they had slowed the transitioning onto the new system down, we think some of this could have been avoided.”

Asda said TDR Capital was not involved in the day-to-day running of the business and had not been involved in the rollout of the new payroll system. The supermarket said the implementation of the new Asda systems following the change of ownership was costing the business more than £800m and therefore any suggestion it was cutting corners due cost was incorrect.