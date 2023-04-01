Note: these comments and ratings are in jest and do not represent the opinions of The Grocer

We sorted through the laughs, the sighs and the products we’d love to see hit shelves.

As ever, grocery brands couldn’t contain their imaginations on the high holiday that is April Fools’ Day.

KitKat

Take note: this is how to do an April Fools’ prank. For a start, it’s almost believable.

Instead of ‘Take A Break’, KitKat proposed changing its tagline to ‘Take Five’ and adding an extra (smaller) wafer finger to its bars.

However, instead of whimsy, this is likely to fill us with sadness. The antidote to shrinkflation we wish was real.

Verdict: 4/5

La Vie becomes La Mort

The plant-based bacon alternative brand that’s received rave reviews claimed to have launched actual bacon for April Fools’.

Not hugely imaginative.

And do I detect a bit of omnivore shaming in this one?

Verdict: 2/5

Aldi Scotland

Aldi never misses when it comes to national pride. Its range of candles conjured up for April Fools’ took liberties with some light-hearted stereotypes after the discounter discovered Scots love waking up to the smell of a cooked breakfast.

With that in mind, the Eau d’Écosse range features four scents epitomising Scotland: Breathtaking Beechwood Bacon, Tantalising Tattie Scone, Pudding Noir and Fiery Filled Roll.

Verdict: 4/5

Urban Fruit

The gross factor is strong in this one.

Urban Fruit’s vomit fruit flavoured snack is somewhat reminiscent of a challenge on Fear Factor. Maybe the producers of I’m A Celebrity are reading, and if so, here’s your next challenge.

Verdict: 4/5

Milliways Plasti Chews

Milliways aped its competitors’ packaging, but with a host of plasticky flavours such as credit card, plastic straw and plastic bad. And then didn’t even put its own logo on the packaging.

Why? Because Milliways doesn’t use plastic in its gum. Talk about leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.

Say it louder for those in the back: April Fools’ is not a day for virtue signalling.

Verdict: 1/5

Babybel

Poor, poor Babybel. Consumer research found that the round truckles were considered just too much fun. The answer to seeking out a less fun - and in the words of Bel UK, “more mature” - audience is to go square, of course.

Some would suggest attracting maturity by dumping the word ‘baby’ from the product, but listen to the branding consultants. Sadly, this product won’t be rolling out anywhere, because, well, squares don’t roll.

Verdict: 5/5

The Gym Kitchen Curry Protein Gum

Oh, if this were real. I was sold at getting my protein intake from a few chews of gum.

Why the slightly dodgy flavours? That’s less clear. But as the gym bros say: ‘No pain, no gainz’.

Verdict: 4/5

Dash Water

Wow. Fruit flavoured sparkling water? Dash Water’s offering for April Fools’ was a fruit salad variant of its infused seltzer water.

Cherries? Good.

Apples? Good.

Grapefruit? Good.

Limes? Good.

Strawberries? Good.

Where’s the joke? Quite frankly, this sounds like Dash’s most exciting and flavourful product yet.

Verdict: 1/5

Bear

Instead of strawberry fruit winders, Bear has mocked up some strawberry-flavoured veggie sausages.

Surely, given the swift and brutal pace of the plant-based market, many veggie sausage lovers will have tried worse. Give them a whirl. What could go wrong?

Verdict: 3/5

Liquid Diamond

The hearts of brunch babes across the capital will be broken when they realise Liquid Diamond’s pledge to fill the fountains of Trafalgar Square with prosecco for the coronation of King Charles is fake.

Could you picture a more British occasion? Filling your glass from the prosecco fountains and sauntering back to your picnic as the sun is shining, the union flags are flying high, and royalists in deck chairs are teary-eyed watching the big screens as God Save The King plays.

I’m knocking a point off for the rough Photoshop job though.

Verdict: 4/5

Birds Bakery

East Midlands’ Birds Bakery threatened us with a home that, err, smells as good as a bakery?

It pretended to launch a new range of savoury home fragrances featuring a pork pie scented candle, quiche Lorraine room spray and cheese straw reed diffuser.

Verdict: 2/5

Chimney Fire’s Clear Coffee

Chimney’s Fire makes a big song and dance of its imaginary Clear Coffee being available in both whole bean and pre-ground, and having rich tasting notes of watermelon, snow, and summer rain.

Sounds great and all, but it has missed the real marketing benefit.

No more coffee rings on your tables, no more unsightly stains in your mugs.

Fixed it.

Verdict: 3/5

Hunter & Gather chocolate mayo

If Heinz can release limited editions of its Terry’s Chocolate Orange and hot cross bun mayo, suddenly an avocado/chocolate combo doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

Don’t tease us. I say do it.

Verdict: 3/5

Tango

Apparently Tango fancied a venture into pet food. Why not chow down on a matching meal?

While you’re sipping an orange Tango, your pooch could be dining on Outrageous Orange and Duck. For apple Tango lovers, their pups could have Pawfect Pork and Tangy Apple. Not forgetting one of Tango’s newest flavours, there’s a doggy alternative for that too: Turkey and Berry Blast.

Verdict: 2/5

Earth & Wheat

Tenderstem actually went and released a broccoli wine last summer, so Earth & Wheat’s cauli chabli isn’t a huge leap.

Britain may want to have a long, hard think about its reputation on the international wine stage. What a way to repurpose wonky veg.

Verdict: 1/5

Faustino

How timely! Just as tech gurus around the world begged us to stop advancing AI, Faustino unveiled this bottle to effectively counter the argument.

Faustino, which says it is the largest vineyard owner in Rioja, is launching the first-ever AI-driven wine bottle called Faustino Futura.

The details are spot on, claiming three futuristic and super helpful features:

Vibe check: A sensor that self-opens the bottle, only when the vibe is right Whiner to diner: In-built speaker that feeds the user conversation starters to use at dinner parties etc to make them appear more fun and interesting than they actually are Gen Z translator: Chat GPT AI feature that speaks about the wine, gives you the right jargon to show off with at dinner parties, and translates ‘wine jargon’ into Gen-Z language so you can share your love of wine with your family

Verdict: 5/5

Oodaalolly

Oodalolly presented us with a light-emitting chocolate. Not much light, mind you, only five lumens, which is less light than is emitted by your average candle.

However, Oodalolly variously calls it a “dazzling light display” and a “soft, colourful light when exposed to short-wavelength radiation”, so let’s not get bogged down in the details.

While it’s available without a prescription or IAEA export permit, the brand says, you will have to agree to some terms and conditions and sitting through a video before coughing up £29.99.

Verdict: 2/5

Flävar

Swedish schnapps brand Flävar unveiled a series of lickable, yet stylish vodka-flavoured wallpapers for its April fool. Each would be a boozy 25% abv, and surely not a hazard to small children prone to licking anything they can reach.

Shying away from traditional muted colour palettes often associated with Scandinavian design, the rolls of wallpaper reflect the brand’s most popular flavours: Salted Caramel, Strawberry & Lime, Raspberry & Liquorice and Blueberry & Lemon.

The team said it was hoping to approach IKEA with the new fruity wallpaper later in the year.

Verdict: 2/5

This

A direct appeal to This: Can anyone tell me how much you guys spend on pulling together these regular stunt videos?

This is right on brand for: the result of a marketing pop culture fever dream.

And bringing Piers Morgan into it? Given the ample material, it would’ve been rude not to.

Verdict: 5/5

Mash Direct

It seems Mash Direct also got the memo about making its top sellers into a fragrance.

Though a bargain at a recommend £12.99/100ml, if green cabbage eau de toilette is where the market is heading I hope never to walk through the perfume section of a department store ever again.

Verdict: 3/5



Moving Mountains

Vegan food is rabbit food, gettit?

So, it was a great manoeuvre for Moving Mountains to enter the space and start selling to another market.

The brand claimed the miniature (bunny-sized) burgers would be available in 1kg bags containing 918 high protein, vegan burger bites.

Verdict: 4/5

Fearne & Rosie

That’s one way to make jam healthier.

Fearne & Rosie claimed to have made a ”suitably tender and sweet” jam made with the finest freshly picked broccoli.

While the taste might not be a hit with youngsters, the snot-like colour and consistency is bound to make for an exciting morning meal.

Verdict: 4/5