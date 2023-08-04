The UK’s post-Brexit border strategy setting out checks on incoming goods has been delayed once again, according to several reports.

New import controls on animal and plant products coming from the European Union were due to roll out in October, following repeated delays over the past two years.

But ministers are expected to halt the measures once more, the Financial Times first reported, amid fears the added red tape will drive up food prices and fuel inflation.

Food businesses have repeatedly warned the costs of the incoming bureaucracy – including export health certificates signed by a certified veterinarian, costing up to hundreds of euros each – would push up the prices of products like meat and dairy.

The government’s Border Target Operating Model (TOM) is meant to level the playing field for British traders. The EU has had similar controls in place since the UK officially exited the bloc at the start of 2021.

But ministers are now reportedly considering pushing back the TOMs original timeline to January 2024, when physical checks at designated border control points are also due to begin.

Original proposed timeline 31 October 2023: Health certification needed for medium- and high-risk food products.

31 January 2024: Trusted trader pilot kicks off with “major food importers”. Physical checks begin on medium- and high-risk food.

31 October 2024: The UK Single Trade Window will launch, giving traders a single gateway for all necessary information. This should simplify the process and mean the same information no longer needs to be inputted numerous times.

It follows calls from the Cold Chain Federation last week to delay the introduction of health certification until after Christmas to avoid potential disruption to trade during the busy holiday period.

CCF CEO Shane Brennan welcomed the potential postponement as it would allow EU food producers, traders and port operators to properly gear up for the changes.

Right decision here to delay - we specifically pressed for push back on Oct deadline in letter to SoS DEFRA three weeks ago - but what a shower!! 😡



7 years since vote, 38 months since single market exit, no post-Brexit plan just knee-jerks and sticking plasters #foodsupply pic.twitter.com/12RCwYVLci — Shane Brennan (@ColdChainShane) August 2, 2023

As The Grocer reported last week, many European exporters are worried about the time window given by the UK government to prepare for the new controls – particularly as the final border strategy hasn’t even been published yet.

A CCF survey of EU food producing companies that supply goods to the UK showed more than a third (39%) were not even aware of the new rules and timeframes proposed by the government earlier this year.

“It is deeply worrying that well over a third of these food producing businesses supplying into the UK are not aware that these significant changes are looming,” Brennan said.

“Communications from UK government to these businesses has not been good enough and it is the food retailers, hospitality businesses and consumers here in the UK who will pay the price with disruption, delays and losses.”

The Grocer understands the final TOM paper, including the timeline, will be published “very soon”.

The new set of “simplified” import controls on EU food products has been hailed by Rishi Sunak as the long-awaited solution to Brexit.

But many in the industry have warned that rolling out the strategy against a backdrop of sky-high food inflation levels will inevitably lead not only to higher shelf prices for consumers but also push small businesses who can’t absorb the costs out of the market.

A government spokesperson said: “The government remains committed to delivering the best border in the world.

“The Border Target Operating Model is key to delivering this and introduces an innovative approach to importing that will be introduced progressively.

“We are reflecting on the valuable feedback provided by a range of businesses and industry stakeholders and will publish the Border Target Operating Model shortly.”

News of the delay also follows a decision by the government to drop plans for a UK rival to the EU’s CE quality mark – a regulatory stamp of approval on products that assures health and safety checks were passed – over concerns it would result in more red tape for businesses.

It signals a desire from the prime minister to prioritise inflation over Brexit. Sunak told LBC Radio on Wednesday that inflation was not falling “as fast” as he would like.

The Bank of England has also hiked interest rates to 5.25% as it battles to keep a lid on inflation.