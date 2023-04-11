Weetabix Food Company has made 100% of its packaging recyclable, in a move it claims will reduce its carbon footprint by 648.4 tonnes annually.

All paper-based packaging across its cereal brands and its plastic Weetabix On The Go drinks bottles are recyclable from home, while plastic wrap components of its products can be recycled with soft plastics at most major supermarkets.

The breakfast giant has reached the milestone two years ahead of the 2025 target set out in Wrap’s UK Plastics Pact, following “significant investment” into its packaging solutions.

“The final piece of the sustainable packaging puzzle for us was bringing Alpen 1.1kg inner bags and Ready Brek sachets in line with the credentials of the rest of our materials,” said Weetabix packaging development manager Mark Tyrrell.

“We did extensive testing with our supplier to come up with recyclable film options that would run smoothly on our machines.

“These new recyclable films ensure there is no compromise on product freshness, meaning our consumers can be confident of the same great Weetabix quality and taste whilst knowing they are using their purchasing power for the good of the planet,” Tyrrell added.

“The next step for us will be to further reduce the carbon footprint of our packaging, as a contributing factor to Weetabix’s commitment to producing the first zero-carbon box of cereal, and the wider ambition of operating as a net zero business by 2050.”