Claire Nuttall
Claire Nuttall is founder of the Brand Incubator.
The best of NPD from Natural Products Expo West
Claire Nuttall reviews the best innnovation from this year’s expo, including plant milks - and skinless popcorn
Gut response knows best
I’m not trying to be a killjoy, but as the Christmas season starts and over-indulgence sets in on all levels of our lives
Millennials and the active retired have much in common
‘Time well spent’ seems to be the key driver of the social food and drink moments of millennials and the retired
Back to school: time to give our kids some brain food
I want to give my kids the brain food that helps them concentrate and get the most out of their lessons
Awards judging gives insight into the future of free-from
The whole free-from arena is hotting up more than ever with record entries into the 2016 Good Choice! Quality Food Awards
What to do when you have something genuinely new
Launching something genuinely new into a category is a seriously high stakes proposition
Do sex-specific products have potential?
There’s been a rise in product launches targeted specifically at women or men both in the UK and in the US
The Grocer Own Label Awards: mid-tier products shine
I know first hand just how much the quality of own-label ranges is improving
There's a bright future for protein and jerky in the UK
At the 2016 Expo West Natural Products show in the US, I was struck by just how dominant the protein trend continues to be
Erewhon: health food done Hollywood-style
Claire Nuttall is left feeling inspired after visting West Hollywood health food store Erewhon on a recent trend hunt
Brands should tap commercial power of making people happy
If brands made people feel happy about their potential purchase, it could stimulate that ‘must have it now’ feeling
Time is of the essence in delivering values
I want to think about the value of time and its importance to food and drink businesses, people and brands
Student welcome boxes show key way to lure millennials
Millennials know their own minds, and satisfaction in every experience is key to them
Time to pay proper attention to the plant-based food revolution
It’s all hotting up in the world of plant-based diets
Food for thought at Natural Products Expo East 2015
Natural Products Expo East 2015 was almost as exciting as Expo West earlier in the year
Older values are getting a new edge in food
”Naturalness is multifaceted and needs to be delivered across all dimensions of a brand”
Awards give you shelf credibility
It has been a whirlwind of awards judging for me over the past two weeks, including The Grocer New Product Awards
Opinion: Own-label premium meal packaging is failing
Some retailer own-label brands are struggling to talk to shoppers emotionally and entice them with a love of food
Healthy on the go food must be easy and affordable, too
Eating healthily and affordably is frequently cited by people as a frustrating ambition, often not attained…
Food's future is going to get personal
Personalisation of food and drink products is not a desire of tomorrow, it’s right here as an opportunity in waiting