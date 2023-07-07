Asda has signed a distribution deal with YouTube star MrBeast, which will see his viral Feastable chocolate bars hit its shelves this weekend, The Grocer can reveal.

Four variants – Crunch, Deez Nutz, Milk Chocolate and Original Chocolate – will roll into over 400 of the retailer’s stores from Sunday (9 July) in a 60g tablet format (rsp: £2).

A smaller 35g format of the bars will also be available from the retailer later this year.

Crunch is billed as “a deliciously creamy milk chocolate” bar with a crunchy texture. Deez Nutz, meanwhile, is flavoured with peanut butter.

Milk Chocolate had a “velvety smooth and creamy” texture, while Original offered a “rich” plant-based chocolate, said Asda.

“We’re really excited to be bringing Feastables to the UK’s supermarket shelves for the first time,” said Asda confectionery buying manager Louise Gregory.

“Launching brand new products into market is part of Asda’s DNA and we are delighted that MrBeast – one of the world’s most iconic content creators with such a huge fanbase – has partnered with us to launch his products,” Gregory added.

It comes as Spar is preparing to roll out Feastables next week as part of an exclusive convenience deal.

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) launched direct to consumer sales of Crunch and Deez Nutz in the UK at the end of last month, following a US launch in January last year.

Independents have been selling imported product for some months and the US bars are also for sale on Amazon through third party sellers.

Demand for the products has seen single bars being sold for £8 and more with Feastable being tipped as “the next Prime”, according to one senior industry source.