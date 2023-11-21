Quality Street has released a rap video starring John Barnes, which aims to encourage shoppers to recycle their paper sweet wrappers this Christmas.

The video, titled ‘Street (W)rappers’, sees the football legend don a vintage shell suit and Toffee Penny medallion, encouraging shoppers to ‘Keep it simple, keep it sweet, recycle your Quality Street’.

The ad splices Christmas grotto-style scenes with Barnes showing off his moves in the club.

Barnes became known for his rapping skills after his cameo in 1990 England World Cup song ‘World in Motion’.

Quality Street first introduced its single paper wraps to tins last year, replacing the former double-layer cellulose and foil wrappers.

This year, the brand has completed the transition of nine of its chocolates to paper wrapping, with the Green Triangle and Orange Chocolate Crunch remaining in foil.

The solution was recognised at The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023, where Quality Street owner Nestlé was crowned champion in the Paper Pack of the Year category.

“I loved flexing my rapping skills again, 33 years after the original, and if that gets people to recycle their Quality Street wrappers at home, I’m all for it,” said Barnes.

Quality Street senior brand manager Jemma Handley said the music video was “a brilliant way” to encourage shoppers to recycle.