Confectioner Swizzels has collaborated with Bird & Blend to create a range of teas based on its “iconic” sweets range.

The flavours include Parma Violet, Love Hearts, Refreshers and Drumstick.

The range is available on the Swizzels and Bird & Blend websites and in all Bird & Blend stores across the UK. Boxes are priced at £10 and contain 12 single-serve tea blends.

Swizzels said it had worked with Bird & Blend to create the sweet-inspired teas, using herbs, flowers and fruit to recreate the taste of its classic confectionery brands.

To create the Love Hearts tea, for example, the independent tea company used apple pieces, rosehip, hibiscus and elderberries.

The Palma Violet flavoured tea, meanwhile, gets its taste from black tea, hibiscus and mallow flowers.

The collaboration is part of Swizzels’ 95th anniversary celebrations this year.

“We’re really excited to be collaborating with Bird & Blend as part of our milestone birthday celebrations,” said MD Jeremy Dee. “To be able to work with another innovative brand and watch the tea blends come to life has been amazing.

“There is nothing more quintessentially British than sitting down to enjoy a cup of tea and being able to experience some of our most well-known sweet flavours in tea form is really incredible.”

Bird & Blend co-founder Krisi Smith added: “I absolutely loved creating Swizzels inspired tea and we’re super happy with the blends! It was lots of fun and actually quite nostalgic for me turning my beloved childhood sweets into flavourful fun teas.”

Earlier this year, Swizzels partnered with Princes to debut a line of squash drinks inspired by its sweets.

The seven-strong concentrate range included: Love Hearts, Drumstick and Parma Violets flavours, as well as a duo of Refreshers flavours – Lemon and Sour Apple – and two Squashies flavours: Bubblegum and Sour Cherry & Apple.

They rolled into Home Bargains, B&M and Farmfoods in February, and Tesco and Aldi in March.