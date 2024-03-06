Bestway is set to launch its first Best-one hybrid store with Bargain Booze next month, The Grocer can reveal.

Speaking at The Grocer Business Lunch this week, Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez said the conjoined format will be top-up and impulse-led, with its Bargain Booze off-licence range sited within it.

“We want to provide retailers the ability to enhance their overall store offering to become more appealing to shoppers and unlock additional sales, by bringing together the best in convenience and the best in alcohol,” he said.

Launching in Bristol, the hybrid debut will be at a company-owned store, with a second site also in planning.

Bestway retail director Jamie Davison told The Grocer it already has a pipeline of independents interested in the concept, including from outside the business. He said Costcutter retailers were also interested in converting.

“We’re looking to get the pilot store up and running, take learnings, then we will look to accelerate it,” said Davison.

He explained Bestway was also looking at a reversed format of the model, with Bargain Booze being the “primary” brand, complemented with a Best-one offer.

”It’s about understanding the main shopping mission, and how we flex up or dial down each part of the offer to cater to that,” said Davison. “That’s the key to deciphering what will be the primary brand and the associated offer.

“Our initial option is a CTN, impulse-led offer using Best-one, with a Bargain Booze implant. But if it’s heavy on alcohol, then we will lead with Bargain Booze.”

Davison said the first Best-one and Bargain Booze hybrid will also be debuting Bestway’s extended own-label range.

It comes as Bestway launched its first Costcutter hybrid with Wine Rack earlier this year in Bramley, Guildford, which has seen turnover soar by 105%.

It follows the success of its Costcutter and Bargain Booze tie-up, which Bestway said was also driving sales and footfall, while improving margin for retailers.