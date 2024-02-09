Booker has relaunched its Londis symbol group, with the latest store concept opening with independent retailer Sugeshan Jegasothy.

Following a £150,000 investment by Jegasothy, the 1,530 ft store in Wiltshire opened last month with a new-look fascia, food to go and bakery zones, and new internal graphics and category signage.

It is the first store to feature a beer cave called The Cooler, with illuminated branding, and a new ‘Treat Stop’ food-to-go concept, with updated meal deal PoS.

It has also been kitted out with 12 metres of fresh, chilled, and frozen foods, along with groceries, featuring Jack’s and Euroshopper ranges.

Londis is also aiming to bring in “local points of interest” by adding new branding and marketing features that focus on the community. At Jegasothy’s store, the Welcome panel stars an image of the Box Railway Tunnel, which was chosen by local community group Box People and Places.

“The whole store looks absolutely incredible,” said Jegasothy. “The Londis team have done the most fantastic job on the refit and merchandising. There’s so much range in here yet the store still feels so bright and spacious.

“My RDM Rachel Drake and regional development controller Vince Brown have also both been so supportive, and I can’t thank them enough.

“I’m just so excited to get going and so proud that this store has been selected as the first to showcase the new concept. It’s going to be great!”

Booker Retail sales director Stewart Fenn said: “What an amazing job Sugeshan and the Londis team have done, the whole store is very impressive and finished to a superb standard. I really look forward to seeing how the store performs. Massive well done to everyone involved.”