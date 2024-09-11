Symbol group KeyStore has gained over 56,000 likes on TikTok since it began posting videos on the online channel in June.

Hosted by Scottish presenter Greg Summers, its content includes interviews with retailers, NPD tasting with shoppers, and showcasing new services and offers such as bakery counters and food to go.

The symbol group, which is owned by Glasgow-based wholesaler JW Filshill, said its most watched video – gaining over 100k views – was from its ‘shopper of the week’ series.

These episodes see customers awarded with a £20 KeyStore gift voucher, which is subsidised by JW Filshill, to thank them for their “loyal custom”.

The wholesaler said a benefit of retailers joining KeyStore was that its marketing team arranges for a videographer to film their store opening and showcase it on the KeyStore TikTok channel.

It added that its TikTok videos were also boosting sales for stores. KeyStore Springburn in Glasgow, for example, saw average weekly sales increase from £15k to £18.5k and above in two weeks after going live on TikTok.

At the time of publishing, KeyStore, which consists of 220 symbol stores, had 56.1k likes and 3,294 followers. It comes slightly behind Bargain Booze, which started posting on TikTok in 2020, with the biggest number of likes among the symbol and franchise groups at 58.2k.

Costcutter comes next at 20.8k likes and 214 followers, followed by Spar Scotland with 9.6k likes and 4,181 followers. Other retail chains and symbol groups include One Stop with 5.4k likes and 1,311 followers, and Premier at 2.9k likes and 210 followers.