Babybel has launched a new awareness campaign to inspire consumers to ‘Join the Goodness’ with its new Babybel Snack Heroes.

The snacking cheese brand has invested over £1m in the new campaign over the key back-to-school period.

The campaign will see Babybel characters, Big-Bel, Super-Bel and Flexi-Bel, return to screens on TV and video on demand from August, and feature in cinemas for the first time in five years.

The 360 campaign is designed to drive consumer engagement with marketing investment across shopper, e-commerce, fulfilled PR and social, and a website upgrade.

Limited-edition Babybel packs featuring the new Snack Heroes will also launch in store from 7 August. The characters embody the goodness of Babybel as a 100% real cheese snack which contains calcium and protein and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

“Our engaging new campaign is set to shine a spotlight on the goodness of Babybel, driving further appeal for the range, which long holds pole position as a lunchbox staple,” said Ollie Richmond, senior brand manager at Babybel.

“Timed to coincide with the key back-to-school sales period and the anticipated rise in lunchbox occasions, retailers should set the scene for a star performance by maximising off shelf visibility, secondary sitings and meal deals to capitalise on the lunchtime occasion,” he added.

The limited-edition six, 10 and 12-packs will be available in all major supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide from 7 August.