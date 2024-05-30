Cathedral City is back on TV screens with its new multimillion-pound ‘City’ campaign.

The adverts will run throughout May, June and July across national TV slots and social media.

The creative aims to show how Cathedral City can elevate everyday cheese usage occasions.

Food made with Cathedral City cheese is at the heart of the adverts, including a heaped cheesey jacket potato and a cheese toastie. The Saputo-owned brand is hoping consumers will be tempted by a desirable ‘City’ such as ‘Comfort City’ or ‘Flavour City’.

“From ‘Oooze City’ to ‘Food Envy City’, the campaign will immerse audiences in the joy that Cathedral City cheese brings to our most popular meal occasions,” said senior brand manager Abbie Pollington. “Think lunchtime jacket potatoes, toasties, and pasta bakes – cheese is the hero ingredient in so many hearty favourites throughout the day.”

It is supported by £2.5m in investment and will run across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky, as well as digital TV services such as ITVX and Amazon.

It will also run across social media including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

The campaign is expected to reach an estimated 15.4 million UK households and 83% of family households until it finishes its run on 7 July.

“We hope our campaign persuades audiences to choose Cathedral City, to elevate their meals,” Pollington added.