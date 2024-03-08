Kerrygold has launched a new advertising campaign to run through 2024.

The multichannel campaign, ‘May your table always be full’, is designed to explore the power of reconnecting with friends and family at mealtimes amid the pressures of everyday modern life.

It is the first global campaign in partnership with Energy BBDO, the global creative agency, and was designed to serve as a reminder of what the dinner table is meant for – connecting and reconnecting with one another while sharing great-tasting food – it said.

The hero film ‘The Runaway’ follows the journey from the city to the country of the family dinner table as it searches for a new sense of place. It shows how life slows down once the table returns home.

“For over six decades, Kerrygold has been at the heart of shared mealtime experiences across UK households,” said Nicola Blackmore-Squires, marketing director at Ornua Foods UK. “In that time, the brand has become a trusted and reliable companion of food lovers, synonymous with quality and great taste, and known for elevating everyday moments of connection through food.”

“‘May your table always be full’ is a timeless, powerful brand adage that harnesses what Kerrygold stands for, which we believe is something everyone can relate to,” she added.

The campaign starts on 11 March on broadcaster video-on-demand and traditional television channels, as well as through high-impact social and digital content across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Blackmore-Squires said the campaign “lands at a time of ‘golden opportunity’” for the brand due to strong and sustained growth.