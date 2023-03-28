Crediton Dairy’s The Real Milkshake Co has secured new nationwide listings at Tesco and Asda.

The dairy drinks brand will be in Tesco stores from early April and Asda stores later this year, in addition to the more than 300 Morrisons in which it is already stocked.

The brand has also announced a new pack design featuring black and gold lettering and hand-drawn visuals.

The new “more premium” packaging was designed to “deliver real standout on shelf and reflect The Real Milkshake Co’s great taste, quality ingredients and creamy texture, which are at the heart of its appeal to consumers”, Crediton said.

“At the heart of the brand’s strong performance has been our absolute commitment to offering the same great taste and creamy texture as premium milkshakes, but at a more affordable price point,” added The Real Milkshake Co brand manager Jo Taylor.

“Our new, more premium, eye-catching pack design will call out the brand’s taste and texture credentials and we can’t wait to see them appearing on the shelves of Morrisons, Tesco and Asda.”

The range (rsp: £1.85/one litre) is comprised of three flavours: chocolate, white chocolate and salted caramel.