The British Free Range Egg Producers Association has appointed Gary Ford as its new PR and policy advisor.

Ford announced earlier this month he would be stepping down from his role as chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council. He will take on the BFREPA role in November.

Before working with the BEIC, Ford had a long career at the National Farmers Union, where he held various roles including chief poultry advisor.

Ford was born into a Worcestershire farming family, keeping dairy, arable and pigs.

“When the opportunity to work with BFREPA arose, I didn’t hesitate,” said Ford. “I am passionate about supporting producers; it’s where my roots are, both in my working career and family history.”

His priorities when in post include meeting members in a series of roadshows to help him understand what they want to see from the organisation.

Engaging with members and representing their interests with retailers and packers will be a pivotal part of his role, said BFREPA.

“The egg industry is constantly evolving and faces some difficult challenges,” said James Baxter, BFREPA chairman. “Adding someone of Gary’s calibre to our team is a real coup for the organisation.

“His extensive knowledge in the poultry sector, combined with his willingness to engage with producers, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to navigate ever-changing policies, from welfare and environmental to a cage-free commitment in 2025 and beyond.”

Ford added: “The egg industry is in my blood, and I have seen how hard the BFREPA team works to support the free-range sector, and I am really excited to be a part of that. The next few years will likely bring a range of challenges for our sector, and I look forward to working with BFREPA to help steer us through them.”

It comes following Robert Gooch’s departure as CEO of the organisation in May after heading up the organisation for 13 years.