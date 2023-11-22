Leading egg producer Noble Foods has expanded its board with the appointment of two new non-executive directors.

Mallika Basu and Anwar Sultan will join the family-owned business in November 2023 and February 2024 respectively, both bringing deep experience in marketing, commercial and digital strategy.

Basu is a board-level communications and strategy advisor, bringing vast experience in food and hospitality, having most recently led on the 2030 strategy for London’s Borough Market.

“Among many things, I hope to bring my passion and knowledge of the food, drink and hospitality industries to contribute to Noble Foods’ commitment to quality and sustainability,” she said. “As we navigate major cultural shifts, I also look forward to championing diversity, equality and inclusion to ensure a robust foundation for the company’s continued success.”

Sultan, who also holds the role of chief growth and commercial officer at Modern Milkman, joins Noble with a wealth of knowledge in leveraging technology, data and marketing.

“I’m keen to make meaningful contributions to Noble Foods’ success by employing new ways of thinking and innovative strategies,” said Sultan. “Noble Foods has a dynamic landscape, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s thriving future in the food industry.”

The appointments follow the 2022 expansion of the Noble Foods’ board, which saw former Co-op Group CEO Steve Murrells join.

The board is led by chair and owner Sarah Dean, who took over leadership of the company in 2019.

“I was hugely impressed by both Mallika’s and Anwar’s energy, their insights and their individual perspectives on our industry,” said Dean.

“At our core, we want our company to excel for our people, our producers, and our customers,” she added. “To truly flourish in the years to come, our board needs to reflect the areas of growth we’re most passionate about.”