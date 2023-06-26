St Ewe Free Range Eggs has launched a new egg box design and expanded its range with a Rich Yolk variant.

The Cornwall-based producer’s latest cartons are designed with enhanced structural integrity to safeguard the eggs from packing centre to consumers’ kitchens.

The new cartons took creator Hartwig Chamier von Gliszczynski more than 10 years to develop and have a robust structure to minimise breakages and enable efficient handling – therefore reducing the risk of financial loss – St Ewe said.

“With emphasis on delivering more sustainable approaches to business, we have worked hard with our packaging suppliers to deliver on this,” said St Ewe’s CEO Bex Tonks. “The humble egg box as we know and love has remained largely unchanged for over 50 years, since its patent was established in 1969.”

The new boxes are made from 100% recycled and recyclable paper and the production process is powered by “green planet energy”, utilising 100% wind and water power.

St Ewe’s new Rich Yolk Opulent Collection egg line, meanwhile, had been praised in consumer testing for its flavour and “vibrancy of colour”, along with a “quality premium look and feel”, the producer said.

The eggs come in black and gold packs embossed with gold foil accents. The NPD hit shelves at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s nationwide this month, and is also available through wholesale distribution for independent stores.

With the introduction of the new egg cartons and the Rich Yolk Opulent Collection, St. Ewe’s said it was offering “a combination of improvements across sustainability, functionality, significant visual appeal and consumer choice”.