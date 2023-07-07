GroceryAid’s annual Barcode Festival returned to London yesterday, raising over £1m for the charity in a record-breaking first.

The event was headlined by 1990s club legend Fatboy Slim and featured performances from the likes of Sugababes, Sam Ryder and Tinchy Stryder.

It took place at Magazine London and was attended by approximately 5,000 fmcg industry insiders and 100 brands.

The event was “incredibly well-supported by the grocery industry”, said GroceryAid welfare director Mandi Leonard.

As GroceryAid did not receive any government funding, Barcode Festival was “so important” for fundraising, Leonard told The Grocer at yesterday’s event.

“Not only is it our biggest event in terms of number of attendees, but it is also our most successful fundraiser.

“Today, for the first time ever, we will raise over £1m for GroceryAid today, which is absolutely phenomenal,” Leonard added.

The funds raised will go towards GroceryAid’s work in supporting fmcg colleagues in need with free and confidential emotional, practical and financial support.

GroceryAid claims it has seen demand for its services spike by 44% amid the cost of living crisis. As a result, it recently introduced a one-off grant to support grocery employees who are struggling to manage their finances.