Winner: Cotswold Fayre

Cotswold Fayre is an “inspiring business that has been successful while staying true to its values”.

So said our judges, who were impressed by the achievements of the speciality food and drink wholesaler, which increased its sales by 52% last year and its profits by 42%.

The growth was driven by soaring sales of chilled food, which gave the business the confidence to expand into frozen for the first time.

Plus, Cotswold Fayre has ambitious plans to hit net zero by 2030 – and is encouraging its own suppliers to follow in its footsteps. This activity was described by one judge as “authentic leadership that will leave a legacy for it and its rivals, who will inevitably have to follow suit”.

Finally, the wholesaler achieved impressive staff satisfaction scores while increasing the size of its team by 20%.

