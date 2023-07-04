Winner: Kepak Consumer Foods - Automated packing line

Kepak stood out from the crowd with the rollout of its automated packing line, implemented on its Rustlers range at its Kirkham factory last year.

The new, state-of the-art tech replaced three high-energy usage machines. Not only was the line more efficient, but it also removed the need for plastic shrink wrap, previously required on all Rustlers products.

The benefits have been clear to see. The use of energy has fallen significantly, while 22 tonnes of plastic annually has been taken out of the process.

This has contributed greatly to meeting Kepak’s carbon targets, which include removing plastic shrink film from all products by the end of 2024.

The tech came with another benefit: Kepak was able to reduce labour requirements to pack certain products, allowing it to reallocate manpower elsewhere in the business.

