Buxton Brewery has filed notice of intent (NOI) to appoint administrators.

The Derbyshire craft brewer – whose beers are stocked in Asda, Morrisons and Tesco – said it was “looking at all options” to secure its future after lawyers acting on its behalf filed the NOI on Thursday (2 May).

“A combination of low consumer confidence, lack of business support from the government and post-Covid difficulties have led us to this situation,” the brewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “However, the brand remains strong and relevant and the management team are determined to find a solution and are looking forward to announcing further developments as and when they are available.”

Filing an NOI gives Buxton Brewery a period of time – usually 10 days – during which no creditor can take action against it.

Unaudited accounts filed by the business for the 12 months to the end of March 2023 showed it made a loss of £215,000, against a profit of £185,000 a year earlier.

Two senior directors – Denis Johnstone and Deborah Quinn – have also stepped down from their director roles in the last month, according to records filed at Companies House.

Buxton Brewery was founded by Geoff Quinn in 2009, initially as a cuckoo brewing outfit. It now operates from a 7,000 sq ft brewery just outside the town of Buxton, where it also runs two bars.

In November last year, the brewery announced a slew of changes to its leadership team, including the arrival of Dominic Metcalfe as managing director.

Asked about the extent of Buxton’s obligations to creditors, Metcalfe declined to comment.