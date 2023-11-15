Derbyshire craft brewer Buxton Brewery has announced three new appointments to its senior team.

The arrival of Dominic Metcalfe, Rob Topham, and John Hamilton as managing director, technical director and area manager respectively would “lead and enhance the company’s vision, driving the business to new horizons”, Buxton said.

Dominic Metcalfe, who has joined the Axe Edge brewer from Thornbridge Brewery, would be charged with “steering Buxton Brewery through its next expansion phase and overseeing the acquisition of additional licenced premises”.

Topham, who assumed his role in August, has been overseeing production at Buxton’s Staden Lane brewing facility.

Previously employed in brewing and production management roles at Fullers, Camden Town, Topham brought “a wealth of expertise and innovative strategies” that would “optimise production processes and elevate efficiency”, Buxton said.

Hamilton, meanwhile, would oversee the management and operations of Buxton’s Axe Edge Bars company. Previously he worked at south Yorkshire’s True North Brew Co.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our leadership team,” said Geoff Quinn, founder of Buxton Brewery. “Their collective expertise and fresh perspectives align perfectly with our company’s vision. We’re confident that their contributions will be instrumental in propelling our business to even greater success.”

Buxton Brewery was founded by Quinn in 2009, initially as a cuckoo brewing outfit. It now operates out of a 7,000 sq ft brewery just outside the town of Buxton, where it also runs two bars.

Its beers – which include King Slayer Double IPA, Axe Edge IPA and Girl From Mars NEIPA – are presently stocked in Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.