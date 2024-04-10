McCain Foods has taken full control of plant-based frozen food company Strong Roots, with plans to expand its offering and drive global growth.

The deal will see Strong Roots “maintain independence and brand consistency”, operating “as a distinct business unit” from McCain.

This unit will be led by McCain’s VP for strategic business development Charlotte Turton, with Strong Roots founder Samuel Denningan also working alongside the team to “propel further portfolio innovation and brand growth”.

The completed acquisition would allow Strong Roots to expand its product offering, “bringing vegetable-forward, environmentally responsible food choices to more consumers around the world”, said McCain.

While McCain declined to share specific financial details of the deal, it follows its acquisition of a minority stake in Strong Roots for US$55m in 2021.

Strong Roots products have so far joined the McCain foodservice portfolio in the UK and Ireland and retail portfolio in France, with further plans to scale retail and foodservice offerings globally.

According to McCain, the Dublin-based B Corp shared its “deep focus” on environmental sustainability.

McCain is currently working towards its commitment of implementing regenerative agriculture practices across 100% of its potato acreage by 2023.

“This investment bolsters McCain’s commitment to planet-friendly food, enabling us to extend our portfolio of healthier options that are grown, processed and shipped in a sustainable manner,” said McCain GB & Ireland president Jillian Moffatt.

“With a vision and values aligned to McCain’s, we are excited to continue our journey to scale the Strong Roots brand globally.”

Dennigan added: “We have witnessed tremendous growth since partnering with McCain and this move will enable Strong Roots to maintain its focus on sustainability while propelling innovation to bring delicious, vegetable-forward products to more consumers around the world.”