Investors in Ocado suffered fresh losses as City analysts questioned whether the online grocer should remain a listed company. Just a day before its half-year results, shares plunged 10.4% on its worst day on the stock market for two years as Bernstein turned on the stock (Mail).

Britain is taking its first steps towards forging closer trading links with the EU in meetings between the new business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, and international counterparts in Italy (The Guardian).