Imported food coming into the UK through Brexit border posts is being sent back to Europe to be tested due to a lack of laboratory capacity in Britain, food bodies have said. (The Guardian)

The largest English vineyards increased their revenues by 15% last year, as wine investors respond to the climate crisis by planting more vines (The Guardian). English winemakers have toasted another year of record sales. Sales of home-grown fizz at the top seven producers rose 15% to £37m, up from £32m the year before (Daily Mail).

The founder of Itsu and Pret A Manger is joining the board of Knoops, the fast-growing retailer of chocolate-based drinks. Knoops, which is in the process of raising £5m to fund its expansion, will announce that Julian Metcalfe - a shareholder in the company - is to become a non-executive director. (Sky News)

Boycotts of western food and drinks brands in muslim countries are hitting the revenues of multinationals and their franchise operators, exacerbating the impact of a global consumer slowdown on their bottom line. (Financial Times £)

Greggs has won the breakfast war — now it is coming for dinner, writes Financial Times (£). Chief executive Roisin Currie said that the chain is planning to keep more of its stores open into the evening to cash in on people picking up snacks and meals after work.

Can McDonald’s stop Greggs from eating its lunch? When the world’s biggest restaurant group reported its first global drop in sales since the pandemic last week, commentators and institutional investors questioned whether this was symptomatic of a wider malaise. (The Times £)

The budget grocery chain Iceland is to delay launching its autumn range, including an expanded choice of pies and pastries, this year in response to increasingly warm September weather. (The Guardian)

Debra Crew, boss of Diageo, the distiller behind Baileys, Guinness, Smirnoff and Don Julio tequila, may need a stiff drink this weekend. Interest rates may be falling, but it seems people in the UK, US and other nations have lost some of their taste for spoiling themselves, whether it’s with the finest spirits or exclusive handbags. (Daily Mail)

Can John Manzoni clean up the mess at Diageo, asks The Times (£)? The drinks giant is in dire straits as sales drain away. Can the high-flying former oilman find the recipe for revival — and shore up its under-pressure boss? His appetite for detail and demanding tasks is about to be put to a new test.



Wingstop, the quick-service chicken chain which is Britain’s fastest-growing restaurant operator, is hoisting a “for sale” sign over its UK business. (Sky News)

Leading firms including Tesco, McDonald’s and Currys believe apprenticeship reforms are key to unlocking economic growth. Businesses are desperate for an overhaul as money collected from the current levy ends up wasted while the country faces shortages of workers. (Daily Mail)

Greek farmers have denied that production of feta cheese is likely to be hit hard by the outbreak of a deadly virus among goats and sheep that has led to the culling of thousands of animals. (The Guardian)

How John Lewis is putting customer service back at the top of its agenda. To win back shoppers, it has invested a “record” sum of money in customer services this year, through a combination of training and support systems. (The Times £)

British firms strive to create a buzz around insect farming – protein from flies and larvae is taking off, if more for chicken feed than human lunches. But what’s bugging the whole sector is a post-Brexit rules snarl-up. (The Guardian)