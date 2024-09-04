The Compleat Food Group has acquired speciality food producer and distributor Harvey & Brockless for an undisclosed figure.

Harvey & Brockless works with artisan food producers from across the world to deliver speciality cheeses, charcuterie, olives and deli products to luxury hotels and restaurants, farm shops, delicatessens and food manufacturers.

Employing around 500 people, Harvey & Brockless will continue to operate as its own brand under the current management team, led by Simon Yorke, Nick Martin and Jonnie Archer.

This is the latest strategic acquisition by The Compleat Food Group in its ambition to become “the UK’s number one chilled prepared food company”.

Backed by European private equity firm PAI Partners, The Compleat Food Group was formed in 2021 and currently employs over 4,600 people across 13 sites.

In addition to its “extensive” portfolio of chilled own-label contracts, it owns various brands including Pork Farms, Wall’s Pastry, Unearthed, Vadasz, Squeaky Bean, Wrights and Palace Culture.

The addition of Harvey & Brockless to its portfolio would “extend The Compleat Food Group’s capabilities, to the benefit of all its customers, whilst opening up new markets and customers”, it said. It would also see its turnover surpass £1bn, the group claimed.

“Harvey & Brockless has a long heritage and passion for sourcing the best speciality food from across the UK and the globe for its customers, which aligns perfectly with our mission of creating great-quality food that people love to eat,” said The Compleat Food Group CEO Nick Field.

“The parallels between our two businesses are very strong, and with the fantastic product range of Harvey & Brockless, the acquisition will further extend The Compleat Food Group’s capabilities to the benefit of our existing customers, whilst also opening up new markets and customers for us to delight more consumers through our great-tasting food,” Field added.

The move follows The Compleat Food Group’s acquisition of private-label suppliers of chilled party foods and dips and deli fillings, SK Foods and Zorba Foods, earlier this year.