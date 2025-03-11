The Compleat Food Group has bought The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company for an undisclosed sum in the latest stage of its bid to become the UK’s largest prepared chilled food manufacturer.

It follows the group’s acquisitions last year of SK Foods and Zorba Foods, category leaders in private label chilled party foods, and Harvey & Brockless, a producer and distributor of speciality foods.

The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co supplies own-label and branded Yorkshire puddings in the UK and has an annual turnover of £33m. Its MD, Bill Howson, said the deal marked an exciting new chapter for the business.

”We’ve built our business on quality, innovation, and a passion for great Yorkshire puddings, and Compleat is the perfect partner to help us in the next stage of our growth journey.”

Compleat’s spending spree helped boost revenue by 13% to £786.2m last year although its sales appear to be under pressure in some categories.

Last week, it confirmed it was making dozens of employees redundant at its Crewe factory due to “changing demand in a competitive trading environment”.

It took over the Crewe factory when it acquired family-owned pie maker Wrights Food Group in its first deal in 2021.

The news followed an earlier announcement in January that up to 131 jobs were at risk at its factory in Nottingham. A spokesperson at the time said it was the result of a “comprehensive review of cold pie volume” at the site.

Nick Field, CEO at The Compleat Food Group, said its latest deal for The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company was about “more than just great products”.

“It’s about bringing together talented teams, shared values, and a culture of excellence to create something truly special.”

The Compleat Food Group was formed in 2021 and owns brands including Pork Farms, Wall’s Pastry, Unearthed and Vadasz. It employs more than 5,000 people across 15 sites.