Aldi has announced price cuts on a variety of fruit & veg lines, in a bid to offer savings during the cost of living crisis.

Ten products, including avocados, red peppers, easy peelers, baking potatoes, sweetcorn and unwaxed lemons, are to have prices reduced by up to 36%

The move follows price drops in almost 100 Aldi products over the past few weeks.

“Shoppers are having to make hard choices at the moment, which is why we’re passing savings on to our customers anywhere we can,” said Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK.

“It can be difficult to access food that is both nutritious and affordable, so we recognise that lowering the costs of healthy food staples like these is so important right now,” she added.

The latest price cuts are in addition to Aldi’s Super 6 initiative, which offers six items of fruit & veg at lower prices every two weeks.

Aldi was seeing “high numbers of people switching to Aldi from every other supermarket as they look to save money”, said Ashfield. “Our promise remains that we will always offer straightforward, honest prices that we’ll keep low for our customers.”