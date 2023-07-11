Home Bargains is recalling a protein powder found to contain potentially lethal levels of caffeine.

The recall affects 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour with a best before date of March 2025.

Tests on the product found a single serving contained 5g of caffeine, according to a Food Standards Agency consumer warning. Consumers following advice on the packaging would have two servings a day, amounting to 10g of caffeine – a potentially lethal dose for most people. Even doses as low as 3g can be lethal for those sensitive to caffeine, according to the warning.

“If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it,” said FSA head of incidents Tina Potter.

“High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Home Bargains is displaying point of sale notices in stores advising customers who have bought the product to contact Sci-Mx customer care at customerservices@sci-mx.co.uk for a refund.

The affected products can be identified by the batch code W110429, found next to the best-before date on the packaging.

Sci-Mx is owned by consumer products group Supreme, which acquired the sports nutrition and supplements brand from Samworth Brothers in 2021.