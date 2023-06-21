Sainsbury’s has expanded its Nectar Prices scheme to cover fresh produce including strawberries and avocados.

The pricing mechanic has been rolled out to cover six fresh fruit and vegetable lines, offering consumers savings of up to 50%.

Taste the Difference Jersey Royal Potatoes and By Sainsbury’s Best of British apples are on offer at 50% of their respective retail prices of £3 and £1.70.

By Sainsbury’s Easy Peelers are on offer at £1 instead of the normal £1.35, and By Sainsbury’s Medium Ripe & Ready Avocados are on a 25% reduced price at £1.60.

A 250g Taste the Difference Vittoria Cherry Vine Tomatoes line, meanwhile, and a By Sainsbury’s Strawberries 400g line are both 22% cheaper under the scheme, at £1.75 instead of £2.25 per pack.

“We’re always looking for new ways to provide great value to our customers all year round, helping customers make their money go further,” said Sam Burston, director of Nectar and loyalty at Sainsbury’s.

“With new offers now available on fresh produce and ready meals, shoppers can now access lower prices on a wider range of essential everyday items.”

Alongside the expansion to include fresh produce, Nectar Prices has also been extended to cover some ready meal SKUs including Wasabi Chicken Katsu Curry with Rice (usually £4.25, Nectar Price £3.75) and Charlie Bigham’s Lasagne (usually £9.50, Nectar Price £7).

Sainsbury’s own-brand ready meals will also be included such as Taste the Difference Fish Pie (usually £4.25, Nectar Price £3.75), By Sainsbury’s Chicken Tikka Masala (usually £4.25, Nectar Price £3.75) and By Sainsbury’s Stonebaked Margherita Pizza (usually £3.50, Nectar Price £1.75).

The Nectar Prices scheme now covers more than 2,800 products.

“We’re delighted that Nectar Prices has proven popular with our customers so far, and we’ll continue to expand it further in the future,” Burston added.

The move follows price cuts by the retailer across core dairy lines last month including on hard and soft cheeses, yoghurts and cream and an announcement last week that saw the number of products included in the scheme double.