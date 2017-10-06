Fujitsu

For retailers, speed and reliability is crucial. To keep customers coming back and sales revenue flowing, orders must be processed quickly, efficiently and without error. With Fujitsu Robotic Process Automation (RPA), we enable retailers to increase their operational efficiency and effectiveness fast to deliver productivity improvements.

    Boost productivity and empower your workforce with RPA

    Retailers are under increasing pressure from new discount formats, online retailing and the introduction of the national living wage. They need new ways to boost productivity and empower their workforce to deliver great customer service – and get ahead of the competition.