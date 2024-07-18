National Food Strategy author Henry Dimbleby is set for a remarkable return to government, with sources saying Labour wants to bring him back as an advisor to oversee key policies on health and the environment.

Labour set out plans in the King’s Speech yesterday, including proposals to restrict the advertising of junk food and ban the sale of energy drinks to children.

However, sources say it is poised for a much wider shakeup on health, and ministers see Dimbleby as the obvious choice to lead the programme.

The Grocer reported in May that senior food industry bosses believed Labour was preparing to revive Dimbleby’s strategy, which was largely ignored by ministers under the Tory government, if it won the general election – raising the prospect of a wave of taxes on food high in fat, sugar or salt.

Dimbleby was appointed by Michael Gove in 2019 and worked with an advisory panel including former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King, then Unilever chief Seb Munden, and former Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside.

The former heath tsar’s landmark 2021 report included proposals for the soft drinks levy to be replaced by a much wider set of taxes on HFSS food, payable by supermarkets, suppliers and the hospitality sector.

However, Dimbleby quit as a government advisor last year, slamming its “completely shocking” rowbacks in the war on obesity, and decrying its climbdown in the face of pressure from the food and advertising industries as leaving the UK without a public health policy.

How will Henry Dimbleby advise government

Sources claim the government now wants Dimbleby to lead a renewed battle against obesity, which could also see the government bring in regulation to enforce new health metrics, which were being drawn up under the last government on a voluntary basis.

“Labour sees Henry as the perfect person to lead on the strategy that was drawn up under, but largely not followed up by, the last government,” said a source.

“The NFS is a ready-made policy for Labour to pick up and run with as it looks to tackle things like the obesity crisis.

“The option that seems most likely is for him to become an advisor, and they say to him: you wrote it, now go and implement it.”

Writing in The Grocer last month, Dimbleby described his strategy as “a well-evidenced, thoroughly costed and comprehensive plan ready for action” and called for the new PM to launch a cross-government drive to bring departments into line.

There is also strong speculation that Labour will listen to calls from health campaigners, and from supermarkets, to bring in legislation on mandatory reporting on health, as recommended in Dimbleby’s proposals.

Whilst it is believed Labour will persevere with the Food Data Transparency Partnership, set up under Defra and the Department of Health by the last government, sources say they think it will rip up the Tories’ decision to make the new reporting system voluntary.

Food industry threatened to take stronger HFSS action

“There is a widespread view, within as well as outside industry, that the FDTP needs more teeth if it is to succeed,” added the source.

On health it is also planning to give local authorities greater powers to ban “junk food” outlets near schools. New heath secretary Wes Streeting accused KFC of “taking the mick” by dragging councils through the courts so they can “pump fried chicken out by school gates”.

Streeting has threatened to “steamroll” the food industry into taking more measures on HFSS and ultra-processed food.

However, sources say the health secretary has taken a noticeably more conciliatory tone since the Labour victory.

FDF CEO Karen Betts said she was looking forward to a partnership approach on health.

“Our industry stands ready to partner with government to help tackle obesity and poor diets,” she said.

“We welcome the clarity provided today on the implementation of HFSS advertising restrictions. We hope secondary legislation and guidance will follow quickly, to enable industry to prepare effectively for the changes.