The UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd is set to open its first dedicated spirits shop next spring.

The company, which celebrates its 325th anniversary this year, said the upcoming launch demonstrated its commitment to cater to the growing demand for premium and luxury spirits.

The store will open on the corner of St James’s Street in central London.

“The launch of our first dedicated spirits shop shows our commitment to the premium and luxury spirits category, and will allow us to share our depth of range, fantastic products and expertise through events and our in-store experience,” said Berry Bros & Rudd brand experiences & creative director Geordie Willis, who is leading the plans.

“We’re delighted to extend the same incredible in-shop experience that our customers love and know us for in fine wine to the luxury spirits world.”

Chief commercial officer Natalie Tennent added: “We have a proud heritage in spirits – from creating the first one-million case whisky brand in Cutty Sark, to developing The Glenrothes whisky brand, and today being a multi-award-winning independent bottler with the Berry’s Own Selection whisky range.

“We continue to enjoy significant demand from our customers and are pleased that our spirits shop will allow us to showcase our increasing range of premium and ultra-premium spirits.

“Investing in our retail footprint, people, products, and producer relationships gives us the opportunity to extend our reputation as one of the best and most trusted spirit and wine merchants, both for drinkers and collectors alike.”