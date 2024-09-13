Burger King has launched a new premium menu, which will be available to order on Deliveroo only.

The new Gourmet Kings menu comprises of six premium burgers featuring Double Angus, Aberdeen Angus beef, Crispy chicken and BBQ Steakhouse Angus patties.

The patties will be accompanied by Burger King’s “hand-selected” ingredients and toppings including fresh rocket, streaky bacon, and a gourmet chimichurri sauce.

Gourmet Kings aims to make “the difficult part of creating the perfect burger feel effortless”, the description reads, by selecting only “the finest ingredients”.

The new menu was unveiled last week across eight regions in the south east of England and Midlands, and is available on delivery orders only. More locations will join the rollout if the trial is successful.