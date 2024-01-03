Greggs has relaunched its Vegan Steak Bake for Veganuary 2024, two years after the immensely popular product was discontinued.

The hot pastry – which is a meat-free version of its core Steak Bake product and replaces beef with Quorn mycoprotein pieces – was first introduced on a temporary basis in January 2020, as a follow-up to the launch Greggs’ Vegan Sausage Roll.

However, Greggs initially struggled to cope with supply, due to “bigger than anticipated demand” for the product, which caused some shops to sell out and Greggs to slow down the rollout of the product nationwide.

Greggs brought back the product in January 2021, however it was not returned to shelves in 2022 or 2023.

The “new and improved” product would now return on 4 January, for a “limited time only” Greggs said. The chain has not confirmed how long it intends to keep the product on sale, but hinted it was returning the product after appeals from its customers. It follows several hints via the company’s social media accounts over the new year period.

“We saw your petitions and heard you loud and clear… everyone’s favourite vegan bake will be back on the shelves faster than you can say ‘thank flake for that!’,” the company said in a statement posted to its website.

The product will be available using the company’s click & collect service, as well as its home delivery tie-ups with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Greggs has rationalised and reformulated its product range over the past couple of years, as part of a wider strategy to transition the high street chain to a more day-round food-to-go retailer, from its roots as a traditional morning and lunchtime baker, which started under former CEO Roger Whiteside.

As well as increasing in the number of vegan products available – which includes its core Glazed Ring Doughnut and Southern Fried Potato Wedges – Greggs has expanded its dinner offering with products such as Hot Pizza slices and Sweet Potato Onion Bhaji & Rice.

The revised food offer comes alongside an extensive store expansion and franchisee programme, under current CEO Roisin Currie. It’s included opening bigger cafés with later opening hours, but also growing Greggs’ presence in roadside locations, travel hubs and in supermarkets.

Greggs will publish its 2023 annual results on 10 January.