Senior leaders from across the food industry met ministers including deputy PM Angela Rayner on Tuesday to discuss new workers’ rights set to be introduced in the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts, McDonald’s CEO Alistair Macrow and Co-op chief people and inclusion officer Claire Costello are understood to have attended the breakfast briefing.

The proposals – which were promised in Labour’s manifesto – include ending zero-hour contracts and boosting worker rights from day one of employment.

The Employment Rights Bill was announced in the King’s Speech in July and is set to be laid before parliament this autumn.

The plans are said to have alarmed some industry bosses, who are concerned over the impact and cost for their operations.

Tuesday’s meeting was billed by the Department for Business and Trade as an “opportunity for ministers to set out the ambition” for a Bill “which will modernise the world of work by ending exploitative zero-hour contracts, extending day one employment protections on unfair dismissal, and delivering a genuine living wage”.

Nish Kankiwala, CEO of the John Lewis Partnership, Mars Wrigley UK general manager Adam Grant, and Whitbread CEO Dominic Paul were among the other sector bosses expected to attend, alongside senior figures from energy firms, healthcare, fashion retail and logistics, City AM reported.

The briefing followed a meeting in August between ministers and trade bodies, including the CBI, the British Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

“This government is pro-worker and pro-business. We are committed to working with our brilliant businesses across the country to create a stronger, growing economy,” said Rayner ahead of the meeting.

“We will work with all partners as we shape our plan to make work pay, so we get the win-win of greater productivity and a fairer working environment for staff.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Our plan to make work pay will always be unashamedly pro-worker and pro-business, and I’m determined to work in partnership with businesses and trade unions and ensure their voices are heard every step of the way.

“The central driving force behind our plan to make work pay is to deliver growth. Our Bill will modernise the world of work to create a better supported workforce, which will boost productivity and in turn create the right conditions for businesses to grow.

“The UK currently has one of the least protected labour markets compared to our international partners. It’s time to work together to deliver meaningful reforms that will transform the world of work for the benefit of businesses and workers.”

Sainsbury’s and McDonald’s are two of the country’s largest employers, collectively employing nearly 320,000 people either directly or through franchises.

Confirming Costello’s attendance, a Co-op spokesman said: “Our 55,000 colleagues across the UK are vital to our ongoing success and we welcome the government’s commitment to working in partnership on these important reforms.

“We have a proud history of supporting the wellbeing and rights of our colleagues, including the right to request flexible working (regardless of how long a colleague has worked with us or how many hours they work), paid leave for IVF and fertility treatment, and our industry-leading menopause support policy.”