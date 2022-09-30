JTI
JTI manufactures well-known cigarette brands such as Benson & Hedges Blue, the fastest-growing cigarette brand in the UK, as well as Amber Leaf, the No.1 tobacco brand, Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped, the No.1 cigarillo brand, and Sterling Rolling Tobacco, the leading Value RYO brand. JTI also offers a wide range of other nicotine products including Logic in the vaping market, the heated tobacco device, Ploom with EVO tobacco sticks, and the 100% tobacco-free nicotine pouch, Nordic Spirit, which is the UK’s number one nicotine pouch brand in the convenience channel.
- Promotional Feature
Revealed: Brits want more green guidance from retailers
It’s official: sustainability is still a priority for UK shoppers despite the growing financial pressure they’re facing. But a significant number want help from retailers on making planet-friendly choices. So how can retailers help?
- Promotional Feature
Is your store missing out on the heated tobacco opportunity?
Booming global sales and recent success in the UK mean the heated tobacco category is capturing consumers’ imagination – and Greater London retailers should be capitalising on the growing popularity, says JTI.
- Analysis & Features
Is sustainability competing with price for priority? 10 charts explaining UK attitudes to the cost of living crisis
As the cost of living crisis hits Brits in the pocket, have they maintained their sustainable shopping habits or is price their priority?