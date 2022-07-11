Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) delivers design and validation solutions to bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development life cycle. Our Eggplant AI-driven test and automation intelligence solutions deliver continuous testing of retail systems, devices, and omnichannel experiences enabling your teams to deliver higher quality applications faster. To find out more information visit: https://www.eggplantsoftware.com/industries/retail