Yorkshire homecare brand Astonish has teamed up with The Only Way is Essex, to be the reality show’s sponsor for two series.

The partnership kicked off in late March in ITVBe, when TOWIE began its 33rd season. Astonish has invested in a number of humorous idents to bookend ad breaks. They feature Barbie dolls recreating common scenes from the show, using the brand’s products as props.

As part of the campaign, Astonish has secured product placement in various scenes, as cast members are seen cleaning their homes. In the current series, Astonish Pink Antibacterial Surface Cleanser will feature in a kitchen setting.

The brand has also collaborated with the show’s stars to promote Astonish products on their social media accounts.

The over-arching objective was “to drive brand awareness amongst TOWIE’s audience of young adults, a core demographic”, Astonish added.

The latest activity follows the brand’s recent £1.3m TV campaign. Launched in January across ITV channels, it had “resulted in a 30% uplift in sales across various retailers”. Both pushes are aimed at supporting the brand’s objectives for exponential growth in 2024

“TOWIE is an ideal partnership for us,” said Howard Moss, Astonish CEO. “Its vibrant and light-hearted tone resonates well with our brand ethos, and it provides an excellent opportunity to connect with a younger demographic, who may not currently be familiar with Astonish products.”

Fans of the show “frequently shop at retailers where our products are stocked, such as Home Bargains and B&M, making it a strategic fit for us to encourage brand and product trial”, he added.

Jason Spencer, ITV business development director, said: “We are really excited to not only have Astonish back on ITV this year but also now to be working closely on this integrated partnership on the iconic show that is The Only Way Is Essex.”