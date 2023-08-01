Holy Moly has doubled down on its latest marketing stunt despite allegations it perpetuated “offensive stereotypes about Colombia”.

Employees of the plant-based dips brand handed out what it referred to as “Colombia’s purest export” – “thousands” of tubs of its cold-pressed guacamole – in Clapham Common and London Fields last month.

Ahead of the activity, Holy Moly circulated fly posters featuring QR codes and invited passers-by to scan them to place an order for a guacamole delivery.

The posters featured the strapline: “Guac so good, it should be illegal.”

After Holy Moly posted footage of the stunt to its Instagram page, members of the public complained that the stunt was “completely unacceptable”.

“You’re perpetuating a really offensive stereotype about Colombia,” one shopper wrote in a comment.

Another commented: “As a Colombian living in London, it’s revictimizing to see ads like these.”

The ad was “not funny” but “completely unacceptable, inappropriate and stereotypical”, he added.



Despite the backlash, Holy Moly plans to roll out its ‘Colombia’s purest export’ campaign – which aimed to raise awareness of “how Holy Moly make, pack and ship their guacamole from Colombia” – across UK festivals this summer.

“When we talk about Colombia’s purest export, we’re of course talking about guacamole,” said Holy Moly MD Peter Oden.

“The purpose of our latest campaign was to solely inject a sense of fun and playfulness through advertising, while simultaneously showcasing the incredible provenance of our products.

“As with anything interesting or provocative there has been a question or two, but overall, the campaign has been really well received,” Oden added.

Oden joined Holy Moly in April, following an eight-year stint as commercial director of posh ingredients supplier Belazu.

The plant-based dips brand claimed to treble its distribution in the first quarter of 2023.